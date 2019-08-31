Fitzsimmons & Elmore

Mr. and Mrs. John William Fitzsimmons of Alexandria, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Juliette Marie, to Kevin Arthur Elmore, son of Donald Stratton Elmore of Charles City, Virginia, and Mrs. Adrienne Pasquine Waldrop Woodard of Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia. Miss Fitzsimmons is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Jeremiah McKenzie of Donora, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Arthur Fitzsimmons of Holmdel, New Jersey. Mr. Elmore is the grandson of Mrs. Arthur Raymond Pasquine of Richmond and the late Mr. Pasquine and the late Mrs. Mary Lena Stratton Baran of San Mateo, California, and the late Mr. Ralph Alexander Elmore II of Richmond. Miss Fitzsimmons is a graduate of West Potomac High School in Alexandria and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography, with a concentration in Geographic Information Systems from Virginia Tech. She is now a Manager with Octo Consulting Group in Reston, Virginia. Mr. Elmore is a graduate of St. Christopher's School in Richmond and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech. He received a Master of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Biomedical Engineering. He is now Vice President of Engineering and Technical Development with All Points Broadband in Richmond. An October wedding is planned in Charles City.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.