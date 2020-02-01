Flanagan & de Bonneval

Colonel and Mrs. Michael P. Flanagan of Richmond, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Catherine Elizabeth, to Philippe-Armand de Bonneval, the son of the Marquis and Marquise de Bonneval, of Boisseuil and Coussac-Bonneval, France. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Colonel and Mrs. William J. Flanagan Jr. who reside in Colonial Heights, and Mrs. William E. Campbell of Richmond, and of the late Frederick G. Roney of Sacramento, Ca. Catherine is a graduate of Longwood University, where she received a B.A. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in Sociology. She lives and works in Arlington, Va. as a government contractor. Philippe-Armand is a graduate of Université Paris II Panthéon Sorbonne-Assas where he received a Masters degree in International Law, and the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky, where he earned Masters of Arts in International Relations and International Commerce. He currently works as a legal expert on Investment Policy at the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C. A June 2020 wedding is planned at the groom's home in France.

