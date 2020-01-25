Janis & Stallings

Mr. & Mrs. Bill Janis of Pensacola, Florida are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Rachel Ann Janis, to Mr. Benjamin Richard Stallings, son of Mr. Richard Stallings and Ms. Dana Basile of Fairfax,Virginia. Miss Janis earned her undergraduate degree in Russian Studies and a Masters of Accounting degree from the College of William and Mary. She is employed at Grant Thornton in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Stallings is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy where he earned a Marine Engineering degree. He is employed as a Second Engineer with Patriot Contract Services. Rachel and Ben met at the College of William and Mary, where he later proposed at the Crim Dell Bridge.The couple will reside in St. Petersburg, Florida. A May 2020 wedding in Richmond is planned.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Richmond woman charged with wearing mask in public following gun-rights rally
-
White supremacist group wanted Richmond rally to start a civil war, prosecutors say
-
Virginia Center Commons mall sold; Henrico buys nearly 25 acres for planned sports arena
-
‘World’s worst cat’ up for adoption at North Carolina shelter. ‘She’s just a jerk.’
-
Nathan Burrell, longtime James River Park official, leaving city for state role
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.