Janis & Stallings

Mr. & Mrs. Bill Janis of Pensacola, Florida are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Rachel Ann Janis, to Mr. Benjamin Richard Stallings, son of Mr. Richard Stallings and Ms. Dana Basile of Fairfax,Virginia. Miss Janis earned her undergraduate degree in Russian Studies and a Masters of Accounting degree from the College of William and Mary. She is employed at Grant Thornton in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Stallings is a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy where he earned a Marine Engineering degree. He is employed as a Second Engineer with Patriot Contract Services. Rachel and Ben met at the College of William and Mary, where he later proposed at the Crim Dell Bridge.The couple will reside in St. Petersburg, Florida. A May 2020 wedding in Richmond is planned.

