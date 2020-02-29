Jennifer Rada & George Mehfoud

Miss Jennifer Lynn Rada of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Dr. George Joseph Mehfoud, of Ashland, Virginia, are pleased to announce their engagement. Lynn is employed with Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Joe is a physician with Commonwealth Primary Care, Inc. A June wedding at Calvary Christian Church in Glen Allen is planned, where the couple will welcome close family and friends to celebrate their special day.
