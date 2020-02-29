Jennifer Rada & George Mehfoud

Miss Jennifer Lynn Rada of Glen Allen, Virginia, and Dr. George Joseph Mehfoud, of Ashland, Virginia, are pleased to announce their engagement. Lynn is employed with Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Joe is a physician with Commonwealth Primary Care, Inc. A June wedding at Calvary Christian Church in Glen Allen is planned, where the couple will welcome close family and friends to celebrate their special day.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started