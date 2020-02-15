Jessie Mitchell & Scott Masselli

Drs. Patrick and Ellen Mitchell of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Jessie Cate Mitchell, to Mr. Scott William Masselli, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Masselli of Charlottesville, Virginia.Jessie graduated from Bridgewater College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art. She works as a Physical Therapy Assistant at OrthoVirginia in Richmond. Scott graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He then earned a Juris Doctor from William and Mary Law School and now practices law at McGuireWoods in Richmond.An October 2020 wedding is planned.
