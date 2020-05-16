Kelly Bien & Torrance Hoover

Mr. and Mrs. Torrance Dudley Hoover of Midlothian, Virginia and Mr. and Mrs. William DuBois Bien Jr. of Henrico, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their children Mr. Torrance Dudley Hoover Jr. and Miss Kelly Michelle Bien. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Manuel Diaz Mendez of Richmond, and the late Mr. William DuBois Bien of Richmond and Ms. Alice Pendleton Bien of Richmond.The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. George Franklin Hoover of Midlothian and the late Mrs. Suzanne Young Hoover, and Mr. Salvatore Francis Sabia of Jupiter, Florida and Mrs. Loretta Bright Brown of Richmond.Miss Bien graduated from Douglas Southall Freeman High School and received a Bachelor of the Arts in History from James Madison University. She is employed by UDig as the Employee Success Manager.Mr. Hoover graduated from St. Christopher's School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Virginia Military Institute. He is pursuing his Master's in Business Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University. He is employed by Hoover and Strong as a Production Manager.A May 2021 wedding is planned.
