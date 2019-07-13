KellyAnne & Jon

Jeff and Lisa Thompson of Midlothian, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, KellyAnne, to Jonathon Samuel Mimm, son of Kevin and Denise Mimm of Barnegat Light, New Jersey. KellyAnne obtained her undergraduate and graduate degrees from James Madison University and is now employed as a third grade teacher in Alexandria, Virginia. Jonathan obtained a Business Administration degree from James Madison University and is employed as a Financial Management Analyst at Accenture Federal Services in Arlington, Virginia. An October 2019 wedding is planned.

