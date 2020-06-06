LEDOUX & McCARTHY

Mr. and Mrs. Marque I. Ledoux of Fredericksburg, announce the engagement of their daughter, Ms. Jessica Marie Ledoux to Mr. Robert Corbell McCarthy, son of Mrs. MilbyWest of Richmond and Mr. Frank McCarthy of Richmond. Ms. Ledoux was graduated from Louisiana State University and is an Interior Designer with Baskervill Architecture. Mr. McCarthy was graduated from Auburn University and is a Business Development Manager with Envestnet. A February wedding is planned.
