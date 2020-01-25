Madison Moore & Keith Winking

George & Denise Moore of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Madison Marie Moore to Keith Joseph Winking, son of the late Joseph and Maureen Winking of Brookfield, New Hampshire.Madison is a 2009 graduate of Mills E. Godwin High School and a 2013 graduate of Virginia Tech, where she received Bachelors' of Arts degrees in Political Science: Legal Studies and Spanish. Madison is employed by the Center on Addiction as an Associate Director of Family Support Services in New York City. Keith is a 2007 graduate of New Hampton School, New Hampton, New Hampshire; a 2011 graduate of Connecticut College, New London, Connecticut, where he received a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Behavioral Neuroscience; and a 2016 graduate of Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut, where he received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing. Keith is a Registered Nurse in the ICU at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.Madison and Keith met in 2013, when they were teachers at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Connecticut. Madison taught Spanish and English as a second language, and Keith taught Biology, Environmental Science, and Psychology.A Fall of 2020 wedding in Cape May, New Jersey is being planned.
