McKenzie Terrell & Jaired White

Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Terrell of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, McKenzie Rae, to Jaired Lane White Jr., son of Jaired White Sr. of Richmond, and the late Dawn Christelle Dozer.The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Clint and Shelley Terrell, and the late Donald and Joanne Penza. The future groom is the grandson of Jim and Sue White, and Hank Stricker and Susan Overlin.McKenzie is attending Georgia State University, studying social work. Jaired Lane is the general manager for an Atlanta based Domino's, and a former member of the Spirit of Atlanta Drum Crops. The couple have two dogs and a cat together. They met in April of 2017, and were engaged this past summer. The wedding is set for October of 2020.
