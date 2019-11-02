Mitchell & Godwin

Dr. and Mrs. Robert E. Mitchell III of Richmond, Va., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Tinley Mitchell, to Andrew Winston Godwin of Mount Pleasant, S.C.The couple will be married May 23. Miss Mitchell was graduated from Veritas School in Richmond and will be graduated from the College of Charleston in May with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Charles H. Brown Jr. and the late Mr. Brown of Cincinnati, Ohio and of Mrs. Robert E. Mitchell Jr. and the late Dr. Mitchell of Richmond. Mr. Godwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger T. Godwin Sr. of Greer, S.C., was graduated from Riverside High School in Greer, and from Clemson University with a B.S. in Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy. He is employed at Sherman Capital Markets, L.L.C. in Charleston, S.C. He is the grandson of Mrs.Thomas H. Hennessee and the late Mr. Hennessee of Cheraw, S.C., and of the late Dr. and Mrs. Winston Y. Godwin, Sr. of Cheraw.

