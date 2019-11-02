Morgan & Justin

Mr. and Mrs. Neal Rogers of Goochland, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Rogers of Richmond, Virginia, to Justin Lee Steinberg, son of Ellen McLennan and Joel Steinberg of Hanover, Virginia. Morgan, a graduate of Saint Michael's College in Burlington, Vermont, is employed by the CoStar Group and Justin by the City of Richmond. The couple reside in Forest Hill with dog, Leo. A June wedding is planned in Richmond.

