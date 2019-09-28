Moure & Jenkins

Mr. and Mrs. Diego Augusto Moure of Mar del Plata, Argentina are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Iziar Moure to Charles Taylor Massie Jenkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond.The brideto- be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Maitena Uriarte de Aboitiz and the late Mr. Augusto Aboitiz of the Basque Country and the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Miguel Moure of Montevideo, Uruguay. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Gathright Massie of Ashland, Virginia. Miss Moure graduated from Holy Trinity College in Mar del Plata and Washington and Lee University where she received a B.A. in Business Administration and a minor in Studio Arts. She is currently employed at UBS in Charlotte. Mr. Jenkins is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and the Virginia Military Institute where he received a B.A. in International Studies and a minor in Arabic. Mr. Jenkins also received an M.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia. He is currently employed as a Senior Associate at Red Ventures in Charlotte. The wedding will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in February 2020.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.