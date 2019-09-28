Moure & Jenkins

Mr. and Mrs. Diego Augusto Moure of Mar del Plata, Argentina are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Iziar Moure to Charles Taylor Massie Jenkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond.The brideto- be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Maitena Uriarte de Aboitiz and the late Mr. Augusto Aboitiz of the Basque Country and the late Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Miguel Moure of Montevideo, Uruguay. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dimmock Jenkins of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Gathright Massie of Ashland, Virginia. Miss Moure graduated from Holy Trinity College in Mar del Plata and Washington and Lee University where she received a B.A. in Business Administration and a minor in Studio Arts. She is currently employed at UBS in Charlotte. Mr. Jenkins is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and the Virginia Military Institute where he received a B.A. in International Studies and a minor in Arabic. Mr. Jenkins also received an M.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia. He is currently employed as a Senior Associate at Red Ventures in Charlotte. The wedding will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in February 2020.

