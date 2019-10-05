Mr. & Mrs. Christian Hamlett

Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Albert Jones of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Courtney Gayle, to Christian Edward Hamlett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Edward Hamlett, also of Richmond. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Elizabeth H. Blount of Richmond and the late Mr. Charles H. Blount Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Marvin J. Jones of Highland Springs. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Robert O. Friedel and Mr. and Mrs. George E. Hamlett, all of Richmond. Courtney is a graduate of Hermitage High School and the University of Virginia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She is a tournament manager with the Virginia State Golf Association. Christian is a graduate of Cosby High School and Hampden-Sydney College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Economics and played baseball. He is a financial advisor with Essex Bank. An April 2020 wedding is planned.
