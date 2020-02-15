Nicole Shuman & Charles Gowan

Dr. Charles Gowan, Kirsten Nelson, Dr. Christopher Shuman, Dr. Laura Thornton, and Wayne Thornton are happy to announce the engagement of their children Charles Nelson Gowan to Nicole Karkowski Shuman.Ms. Shuman is a graduate of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School in Richmond, The College of William & Mary, and Cornell University. She is employed as an extension agent by Virginia Tech.Mr. Gowan is a graduate of Atlee High School and The College of William & Mary. He is employed as a firefighter and paramedic in the City of Richmond where the couple live.A December 2020 wedding is planned.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started