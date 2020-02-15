Nicole Shuman & Charles Gowan

Dr. Charles Gowan, Kirsten Nelson, Dr. Christopher Shuman, Dr. Laura Thornton, and Wayne Thornton are happy to announce the engagement of their children Charles Nelson Gowan to Nicole Karkowski Shuman.Ms. Shuman is a graduate of Maggie L. Walker Governor's School in Richmond, The College of William & Mary, and Cornell University. She is employed as an extension agent by Virginia Tech.Mr. Gowan is a graduate of Atlee High School and The College of William & Mary. He is employed as a firefighter and paramedic in the City of Richmond where the couple live.A December 2020 wedding is planned.
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
