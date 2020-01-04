RICHARDSON & MARINI

Mrs. Karen Richardson Hesch of Chesterfield, VA is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Alyson Karen Richardson to Garrett Marini. Alyson is also the daughter of the late D. Ward Richardson of Manakin-Sabot, VA. Garrett is the son of Gary and Elizabeth Marini of Kennett Square, PA. Alyson is a graduate of the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary. She is currently employed as a school counselor for Prince William County Schools. Garrett is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Syracuse University. He is currently employed as an architect in Arlington,VA. A June wedding in Bensalem, PA is planned.
