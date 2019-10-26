Sara Cann & Michael Holmes

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Cameron Cann of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Sara Lawrence Cann to Mr. Michael Andrew Holmes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Walker MacDonald and Mr. Brock Andrew Holmes of Mobile, Alabama. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Rose Coleman of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and the late Mrs. Constance Cann Hancock and the late Mr. Lawrence Brevard Cann Jr. of Richmond, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Henriksen of Fairhope, Alabama and Mrs. Alfred Parker Holmes Jr. of Mobile, Alabama and the late Mr. Holmes.Sally graduated from St. Mary's School and The University of Alabama where she received a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies. She is currently employed with The Orthopedic Group in Mobile, Alabama. Michael is a graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic and the University of Alabama where he received a B.S. in Commerce and Business Administration. He is currently employed with Arthrex in Mobile, Alabama.The wedding is planned for February 2020.
