Sarah Mawyer & Sam Ridenhour

Mr. and Mrs. Robert William Mawyer of Sandston, Va., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Sarah Michelle Mawyer to Samuel Webb Ridenhour, son of the Reverend and Mrs. Thomas Eugene Ridenhour Jr. of Charlottesville, Va. Sarah and Sam met in 2008 at Winter Celebration, an ELCA Virginia Synod youth event. Sarah, a 2011 graduate of Henrico County's Center for the Arts, earned her B.F.A. in Dance Performance from Shenandoah University. She has danced and choreographed in New York City, Washington, D.C., Kings Dominion and locally. Sam, a 2012 graduate of the Miller School of Albemarle, earned a B.A. in Business and Economics from HampdenSydney College. He is a financial advisor in the Richmond area. Sam proposed in September 2018 in Richmond's Libby Hill Park. An April wedding is planned.

