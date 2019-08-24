SHAIA & D'ANGELO

Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Shaia of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Bridget Elizabeth Shaia to Mr. Christopher Anthony D'Angelo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Victor D'Angelo, of Dublin, Ohio. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. Harry Shaia Jr., of Richmond, and the late Mrs. Margaret Shaia, and Mrs. Marguerite Gerraughty, of North Andover, Massachusetts, and the late Mr. William Gerraughty Sr. Mr. D'Angelo is the grandson of Mrs. Patricia McDonnell of Fairfield, Connecticut, and the late Mr. Michael McDonnell, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene D'Angelo Jr., formerly of Columbus, Ohio. Bridget is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Dartmouth College. Chris is a graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio, and Dartmouth College. An October 2019 wedding is planned.
