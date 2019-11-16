Shaw & Alexander

Together with their families, Sara Shaw and Marshall Alexander are excited to announce their engagement to be married. Sara, a Mechanicsville native, graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's of Science in Chemical Engineering. She works for Technomics in Arlington as an associate cost analyst. Marshall also graduated from Virginia Tech, with two Bachelor's of Science degrees in Physics and Nanoscience. He works for OneWeb in McLean as a spacecraft operation engineer. Their wedding is planned for June 2020.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Cafe vendor laying off nearly 300 workers at Richmond-area Capital One offices; new operator named
-
'Nostalgia can drive people to be very nasty': Scuffletown Garden - the restaurant that opened in the Strawberry Street Café space - is closing
-
Cha Cha’s Southwest Kitchen & Bar in Shockoe Slip is closed
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.