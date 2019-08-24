TREACY & TABOR

Donna and Dennis Treacy of Hanover Courthouse, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Ellen Treacy to Nathan Eugene Garner Tabor. Mr. Tabor, the son of Rhonda and Loring Tabor of Montclair, Virginia, graduated from the University of Mary Washington and is employed by ECS Tech, in Quantico, Va. Ms. Treacy, also a graduate of the University of Mary Washington, is employed by Paragon Autism Services in Fredericksburg, Va. A November wedding is planned at the Treacy's home in Hanover, Virginia.

