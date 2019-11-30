Troy & Landrum

Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Troy Jr. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Adrian Leigh, to AndrewThomas Landrum. Mr. Landrum is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Landrum of Norfolk, Va.The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late George LeeThomas and Agnes TurnerThomas, both of Collinsville, Va., and the late Charles S. Troy Sr. and Alice Gardner Troy, both of Louisa, Va.The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. McDaniel Landrum of Fairburn, Ga., and Sarah Savage of Norfolk, Va., and the late Henry Savage of Rome, Ga. Adrian is a graduate of the University of Virginia where she received a B.A. in History and a B.A. in Spanish, and Wake Forest University where she received an M.S. in Management. She is a Senior Marketing Manager at Merkle, Inc. in Charlottesville, Va. Andrew is a graduate of Liberty University where he received a B.S. in Government: Politics & Policy and the University of Richmond where he received his Juris Doctor. He is currently an attorney with McGuireWoods LLP. An April 2020 wedding is planned.
