TUCKER & SCUREMAN

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sterling Tucker are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Emily Claiborne Tucker to Mr. John Arthur Scureman, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Stephen Scureman all of Midlothian, Virginia. Emily is a graduate of Midlothian High School and Radford University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She currently works as a Sales Executive for S. Freedman & Sons. John is a graduate of James River High School and Virginia Commonwealth University where he received an Associate Degree in Horticulture and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management. He is currently working as an Account Manager for BrightView Landscape Services. A December wedding in Bealeton, Virginia is being planned.

