Abbot & Ferguson

Lindsay Taylor Ferguson and James Anthony Abbott were married October 11, 2019, at the King Family Vineyard in Crozet, Virginia, by Mrs. Susanne Dawson Swain. The bride is the daughter of Mr. WilliamHeiglher Ferguson III of Newport News, Virginia and Ms. Anne Taylor Ferguson of Waynesboro, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ferguson Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. James D. Findley. Lindsay graduated from Hampton Roads Academy and Bridgewater College and is a licensed veterinarian technician at VCA/Todd's Lane Clinic. The bridegroom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. David J. Abbott. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Anthony S. Abbott and Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Stancil. He graduated from Hampton Roads Academy and the University of North Carolina. He is an instructor for the James River Association. The couple will reside in Newport News, Virginia.
