Addison & Dabney

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Kennon Dabney to Mr. James Harold Addison III took place on Saturday, October 26, at River Road Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles William Dabney of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Earl Blackburn of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis Dabney or Roanoke, Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Harold Addison II of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Harold Addison and the late Elaine Bernadine Addison, all of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mrs. Marion Rodman of Marco Island, Florida, and the late James Howard Rodman, formerly of Pensacola, Florida. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Anne Lee Dabney of Richmond, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Miss Jessica Nicole Addison, sister of the groom, and Miss Anne Woods Garland, both of Richmond, Miss Lyndsay Shae West of Charlottesville, Virginia, Mrs. Elizabeth Edwards Hulbert of Washington, D.C., Miss Alice Lee Kister and Miss Siobhan Marie Donnelly, both of New York, New York, Mrs. Kathleen Sharpe Turchi of Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Gabriella Elise Alonso of Houston, Texas and Miss Elaine Danielle Goodman of Los Angeles, California. Mr. Liam Hugh Duffy of Richmond served as best man. The groomsmen were Mr. David Hutchinson Cobb, Mr. Stephen Ranson Holt, Mr. Willis Hope Thompson III, and Mr. William Blackburn Wooten, cousin of the bride, all of Richmond, Mr. Christopher Ryan Kearns of Arlington, Virginia, Mr. Graham Avery Barnes of Chicago, Illinois, Mr. Jack David Hauck of Monroe, Louisiana, and Mr. Stephen Kyle Parker of Nampa, Idaho. On Friday evening the groom's family hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Omni Richmond Hotel. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at The Country Club of Virginia - James River. The bride attended St. Catherine's School and graduated from the University of Virginia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a minor in Economics. She received her Juris Doctor degree from Washington & Lee School of Law and is currently an associate at Catlett, Dillon, & Piper, PLLC in Richmond. The groom attended Midlothian High School and graduated from the University of Virginia, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He is the founder and owner of Blue Ridge Product Solutions, an e-commerce business located in the greater Richmond area. Following a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Richmond.

