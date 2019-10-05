Akridge & Zukowsky

The marriage of Dr. Meghan Elizabeth Zukowsky and Dr. J.E. "Trey" Akridge III, took place October 5, 2019, at Septenary Winery at Seven Oaks Farm in Charlottesville, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Dr. Daniel Glaze, pastor of River Road Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, and was followed by a reception. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Edward Zukowsky of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Vernon Kimble of Lexington, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Paul Zukowsky Sr. of Rivesville, West Virginia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Earl Akridge Jr. of East Stone Gap, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Wentz Tate Sr. of East Stone Gap and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Earl Akridge Sr. of Louisville, Kentucky. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Sister of the bride, Miss Caroline Kimble Zukowsky of Richmond, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Catherine Vaughan and Miss Lindsay Dillon of Richmond and Dr. Meredith Carter of Afton, Virginia, Dr. Jordan McEwen of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Dr. Natalie Taylor of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Father of the groom, Mr. J.E. "Buz" Akridge Jr., served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Jody Riggs of Bristol, Virginia, Mr. Colby Reasor of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Mr. Cory Woessner and Dr. Ryan Merchant of Richmond. Mr. Judson Ferris of Lexington served as junior groomsman. The bride is a graduate of Deep Run High School and The University of Virginia. She currently works as a clinical pharmacist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia. The groom is a graduate of Powell Valley High School and The University of Virginia at Wise. Both are graduates of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. He serves as the director of pharmacy at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Roanoke, Virginia. The couple plans to honeymoon in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
