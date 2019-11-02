Anderson & Keppel

The marriage of Patricia Allison Keppel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Merritt Ernest Keppel of Ford, Virginia, to Tyler Spicer Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Earl Anderson of Richmond, Virginia, took place Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Berry Hill Resort and Conference Center in South Boston, Virginia. Mr. Don Knight, friend of the bride, officiated at the service. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Keppel of Richmond, and the late Mr. and Mrs. L. Austin Green Jr. of Hopewell, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Anderson and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Alton Spicer, all of Richmond. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The matron of honor was Catherine Irby Tomlin, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Brett Taylor, Lindsey Hayes, Josie Russell, Lauren Muse, and Cabell Anderson. The bridesman was Cooper Anderson. Chris Anderson, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were John Ellison, Chris Hirth, Russell Douglas, Bryan Melhorn, Marshall Keppel, and John Szuchy. Flower girls were Eloise Russell and Isobel Russell, nieces of the bride. Ring bearers were William Hayes and James Hayes, nephews of the bride. The bride is a graduate of Kenston Forest School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently Content Marketing Specialist for the Virginia Tourism Corporation in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School and Hampden-Sydney College. He is currently Area Sales Manager for Showa Group, based in Menlo, Georgia. The couple will reside in Richmond.

