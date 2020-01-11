Anna-Marie Collins & Stuart Mapes

The marriage of Miss Anna-Marie Frances Collins and Mr. Stuart McClaskey Mapes took place on November 2, 2019, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Nicholas Bacalis and the Reverend John Manuel. The Reverend Gordon Mapes gave a special blessing.The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth N. Collins of Midlothian. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Finnie Theofanos of Richmond and Mrs. Joan Collins and the late Mr. W. Norman Collins of Bon Air. The groom is the son of Reverend and Mrs. Gordon B. Mapes III of Chester and the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tate Smith and the late Mrs. Carolyn McClaskey Mapes.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Alexis Collins, twin sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Chloe Mapes, sister of the groom, Miss Caroline Schwartz, Mrs. Taylor Wright Ziegler, and Mrs. Jordanne Hough-Blackmon. Mr. Taylor Collins, brother of the bride, served as Koumbaro. Mr. Stephen Bean of Midlothian served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Mark Russell, Mr. Logan George, and Mr. William Sheehan. Master Stavros Rubis was ring bearer.The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Tarrant's West. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the Cathedral Dombalis Hall.The bride and groom are both graduates of James River High School's Center for Leadership and International Relations, where they met. The bride is a graduate of the University of Mary Washington and the groom is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. They live in Fairfax, Virginia with their dog, Otter.
