Arnold & Moon

The marriage ofMeredith Susan Arnold and Austin LeeMoon took place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Remnant ChurchMidtown in Richmond. Pastor Doug Ponder officiated.The bride is the daughter ofMr. and Mrs. Charles Arnold III of Richmond. She is the granddaughter of theMr. Charles Arnold Jr. of Fort Defiance and the lateMrs. Eleanor Driver Arnold, the late Beverley BurkeMcGhee formerly of Cheaspeake, and the late E. Earl Dunklee Sr. formerly of Gloucester. The groom is the son ofMr. andMrs. ShannonMoon ofWinfield,West Virginia. He is the grandson ofMr. andMrs. Terry Dunfee of Noel,Missouri, andMr. and Mrs. GaryMoon of Neosho, Missouri. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Ellen Upton Lam wasMatron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Jessica Elizabeth Arnold, cousin of the bride, MeganMarie Brew, MaddieWood Casserlie, Katelyn Gannon Hunt, Jessica Lauren Napoleon, Jamie Ellen Oppenheimer, Sara Katherine Parks, Elizabeth Blair Salita, and Natalie LaurenWahl. Flower girls were Dana Al-Askari, Noor Al-Askari, and Dunya Chan. ShannonMoon, father of the groom, was his son's best man. Groomsmen were Daniel Baker, David Bohn, Ethan Brown,Matthew Cheatham, Connor Dolan, Andrew Jelinek, Andrew Moon, brother of the groom, Alex Riley, and Nathan Unger. Brooks Genter was the ring bearer. The Scripture readers were Samantha Arnold, cousin of the bride, and Frances Gouldin, who arranged Meredith and Austin's first date. Greeters were Anna Hill, EmmaMcCallie, and Caitlin Smith. Ceremony musicians were Jon Bibbs and RandallMailand. In celebration of the wedding, JanieMoyers hosted a bridal luncheon at Hermitage Country Club.The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents, was held on the eve of the wedding at Julep's Restaurant.The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held following the ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel. Meredith is a graduate ofMills E. Godwin High School and the University of Virginia. She received her Masters in Occupational Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University. Austin graduated from Tunstall High School, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Dentistry. The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia and reside in Danville.
