Ash & Perrin

The wedding of Miss Elizabeth Halsey Perrin and Mr. William Griffin Ash, took place June 22nd, 2019, on Harbour Island in the Bahamas at the Coral Sands Resort. The Reverend Henry Knowles, former pastor of Wesley Methodist Church on Harbour Island, officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Dudley Perrin of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brenton Shaw Halsey Sr. of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Perrin of Greensboro, North Carolina. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Winston Ash of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Neal Ash of Cleveland, Georgia, and Mrs. Anne Lummus and the late William Faulkner Lummus, MDof Anderson, South Carolina. The bride was escorted by her father. Sisters of the bride, Miss Caroline Gordon Perrin of Richmond, Virginia and Miss Catherine Lewis Perrin of Richmond, Virginia served as maids of honor. Bridesmaids were her sisterin law, Mrs. Polly Marshall Taylor of Richmond, Virginia and her first cousins, Mrs. Alison Halsey Breeden of Charlotte, North Carolina and Miss Elizabeth Lindsay Crittenden of New York, New York and her friends, Miss Julia Scott Toms of Atlanta Georgia, Miss Anna Christabel Robertson of Charleston South Carolina, Miss Marian Taylor Claiborne of New York, New York, Miss Emeline Christian Coogan of Charlottesville, Virginia, Miss Lesley Spencer Hoopes of Charleston, South Carolina and Miss Eleanor Blair Gumenick of Charleston, South Carolina. The ring bearer was the bride's nephew, Bruce Montgomery Taylor of Richmond, Virginia. Father of the groom, Mr. Darren Winston Ash and brother of the groom, John Winston Ash of Charlotte, North Carolina served as best men. Groomsmen were, the brides' brother Mr. Rawleigh William Downman Taylor IV, of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Ralph Woodbury Breeden, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Jacob Laurence Harris of Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Logan James Henderson, of Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Matthew Cousins Ochsner of Atlanta, Georgia and Mr. H. Sanders Monsees of Savannah, Georgia. The bride is a graduate of Cincinnati Country Day School and the University of Georgia and works as the Manager of Media Relations for Explore Charleston. The groom is a graduate of Charlotte Country Day School and the University of Georgia. He works as a partner for a multi-unit franchisee venture in the automotive industry. The couple resides in Richmond, Virginia.
