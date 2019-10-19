Barrett & Cote

The marriage of Heather Leigh Cote to Brandon Kyle Barrett took place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the beautiful courtyard of the Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana.The Reverend Betty Davis officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert E. Cote of Richmond, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Robert E. Cote Sr. of Palm Harbor, Florida and the late Mr. & Mrs. Woodrow Gilbert of State Line, Mississippi. The groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Kent Barrett of Madison, Mississippi and Mr. & Mrs. Keith Smith of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is the grandson of Mrs. Jean Bailey of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the late Mr. Buddy Bailey of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Mrs. Zelma Barrett of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the late Mr. Louie Barrett of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.Tara Vaezi was maid of honor.The bridesmaids were Kathryn Belcher, Katelyn Benton, Kelli Canada, Caitlin Stafford, Bekah Wagner, and Kate Williams.The flower girls were Olivia Cote, Emma Glanton, Salem Hogan, and Tully Hogan. All are nieces of the bride and groom. The groom's brother, Taylor Barrett, served as best man. Groomsmen were Bryan Barrett, Michael Bierdeman, Andy Duncan, Michael McCulloch, Devin Rader, and Ryan Stafford.The ring bearers were Owen Cote, Jacob Glanton, and Hershel Hogan. All are nephews of the bride and groom. The weekend celebration began with the rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom's parents, at the Court of Two Sisters restaurant in the French Quarter. Welcome drinks followed dinner in the Davenport Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton. Immediately following the ceremony, guests were invited to grab a handkerchief and a drink, and join the couple as the Kinfolk Brass Band led everyone in a New Orleans traditionThe Second Line, parading down Canal Street! It was a definite highlight to the festivities.The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held in the Lafayette Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton. Sunday morning, a farewell brunch was held at the Marriott New Orleans on the 41st floor overlooking the city of New Orleans and the Mississippi River. It was a perfect ending to a perfect weekend! The bride is a graduate of James River High School and James Madison University. She received her MBA from Georgetown University. The groom is a graduate of Madison Central High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He received his MBA from American University. Heather and Brandon met in Washington, District of Columbia and are currently residing in Arlington, Virginia. Both are employed by Gallup as management consultants.
