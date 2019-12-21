Berkeley Robins & Scott McQuiddy

The marriage of Miss Joan Berkeley Robins to Mr. Scott Nelson McQuiddy took place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 on Figure Eight Island in Wilmington, NC. The Reverend John E. Miller officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Randolph Robins. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz Jr. of Mount Airy, NC and the late Dr. and Mrs. Alexander Spotswood Robins of Richmond. The groom is the son of Mrs. Barbara Lane Hulburt and Mr. Kirk David McQuiddy. He is the grandson of the late Mrs. Mary Hulburt and Mr. Dayton Hulburt of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert McQuiddy of Tulsa, OK. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Anne Carey Robins and Mrs. Lucy Dabney Robins, sisters-in-law of the bride, were matrons of honor. The bridesmaids were Ms. Erin Joy Bragg, Ms. Megan Rose McQuiddy, sisters of the groom, Ms. Meredith Clarke Ascari, Ms. Madeline Anne Hargis, Mrs. Betts McGurn King, Mrs. Cary Campbell Knight, and Ms. Megan Lee O'Hare, all of Richmond. The groom's cousin, Matthew David White, served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Colten McDaniel New, Mr. Kendall O'Brien New, Mr. Madison Derieux New, stepbrothers of the groom, Mr. Howard Spotswood Robins, Mr. William Randolph Robins Jr., Mr. Amin Vafa, brothers-in-law of the groom, Mr. Colin Fuess, and Mr. Varun Sharma, all of Richmond. Jonah Vafa, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer. Ms. Megan Rose McQuiddy was the reader. Greeters were Ms. Carolyn Carlson Golliday and Mrs. Margaret Matteson Richards. The Rehearsal Dinner, hosted by the groom's family and the Wedding Reception, hosted by the bride's parents, were held at the Figure Eight Island Yacht Club. The bride is a graduate of The University of the South and received a Master of Education in Communication Sciences and Disorders from The University of Virginia. She is employed by TALK, LC in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of The University of Virginia and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from The University of Richmond. He is employed by the CapCenter in Richmond.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Miss Virginia, a VCU pharmacy student, wins Miss America crown
-
Virginia has $3.7 billion deal to expand rail service between Richmond and Washington
-
Sugar Shack Donuts closes two Virginia locations
-
Northam wants to boost tobacco and fuel taxes, end vehicle inspections, slash registration fees
-
'Rumors of War' was purchased for $2 million; Pam and Bill Royall were instrumental in the acquisition
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.