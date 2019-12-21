Berkeley Robins & Scott McQuiddy

The marriage of Miss Joan Berkeley Robins to Mr. Scott Nelson McQuiddy took place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 on Figure Eight Island in Wilmington, NC. The Reverend John E. Miller officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Randolph Robins. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Osler Woltz Jr. of Mount Airy, NC and the late Dr. and Mrs. Alexander Spotswood Robins of Richmond. The groom is the son of Mrs. Barbara Lane Hulburt and Mr. Kirk David McQuiddy. He is the grandson of the late Mrs. Mary Hulburt and Mr. Dayton Hulburt of Richmond and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert McQuiddy of Tulsa, OK. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Anne Carey Robins and Mrs. Lucy Dabney Robins, sisters-in-law of the bride, were matrons of honor. The bridesmaids were Ms. Erin Joy Bragg, Ms. Megan Rose McQuiddy, sisters of the groom, Ms. Meredith Clarke Ascari, Ms. Madeline Anne Hargis, Mrs. Betts McGurn King, Mrs. Cary Campbell Knight, and Ms. Megan Lee O'Hare, all of Richmond. The groom's cousin, Matthew David White, served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Colten McDaniel New, Mr. Kendall O'Brien New, Mr. Madison Derieux New, stepbrothers of the groom, Mr. Howard Spotswood Robins, Mr. William Randolph Robins Jr., Mr. Amin Vafa, brothers-in-law of the groom, Mr. Colin Fuess, and Mr. Varun Sharma, all of Richmond. Jonah Vafa, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer. Ms. Megan Rose McQuiddy was the reader. Greeters were Ms. Carolyn Carlson Golliday and Mrs. Margaret Matteson Richards. The Rehearsal Dinner, hosted by the groom's family and the Wedding Reception, hosted by the bride's parents, were held at the Figure Eight Island Yacht Club. The bride is a graduate of The University of the South and received a Master of Education in Communication Sciences and Disorders from The University of Virginia. She is employed by TALK, LC in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of The University of Virginia and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration from The University of Richmond. He is employed by the CapCenter in Richmond.

