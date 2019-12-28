BESS & FITTS

The marriage of Miss Noelle Paige Fitts and Mr. Jonathan Robert Bess took place on October 12, 2019, at the Barns of Kanak in Prince George, Virginia.The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Doctor Burton White of Ferrum, Virginia. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael T. Fitts of Prince George. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Paige Sharpe Abeel of Prince George, and the late Mr. E. R. "Lefty" Abeel, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Fitts of Virginia Beach, Virginia.The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Bess of Prince George. He is the grandson of Mr. Kenneth Andrews of Prince George and the late Mrs. Suzette R. Andrews and Mrs. Jeannette Bess of Prince George and the late Mr. Bobby Bess. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Ashlee Montagno of Midlothian, long time friend of the bride served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Renee M. Fitts of Disputanta, sister-in-law of the bride, Mrs. Kristy F. Saul of Louisa, Ms. Viltis Palubinkskas of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mrs. Sammi Zies of Tallahassee, Florida. Father of the groom, Mr. Robert E. Bess served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Joey M. A. Fitts of Disputanta, brother of the bride, Mr. Gary Hensley of Dinwiddie, Mr. Jordan Minter of Stuarts Draft, and Mr. Robert Radcliff of Disputanta. Master Owen Saul of Louisa was ringbearer. The bride's dress featured an elegant a-line silhouette in ivory, with a v-neckline and beaded mesh v-back.The bride's bouquet was provided by Gardener's Gate and featured vibrant fall colors. Belle Arte String Quartet provided music during the ceremony and the cocktail hour.The reception with dinner and dancing was held in the Barns of Kanak grand barn. Music was provided by ProTones Event Production. The bride is a graduate of Prince George High School and the College of William and Mary. She is a Certified Public Accountant and works as an Audit Manager for Deloitte in Richmond, Virginia.The groom is a graduate of Prince George High School and New River Community College. He is an electrician and works for Dupont in Chester, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Saint Lucia following the wedding and will reside in Prince George, Virginia.
