BRIERRE AND DOBSON

The marriage of Miss Carley Elizabeth Dobson to Mr. RolandTheodore Brierre IV took place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Westover Plantation in Charles City, Virginia.The Reverend April Greenwood officiated. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Stuart Dobson of Salisbury, Maryland. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob E. West of Sugar Grove, Virginia, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Jones of Parkville, Maryland, Mrs. Sharon Dobson and the late Stuart Dobson of Stevensville, Maryland. The groom is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roland Theodore Brierre III, formerly of Richmond and Charles City, Virginia and his adoptive parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Howard Gumenick of Richmond, Virginia. He is the grandson of the late Roland Theodore Brierre II, Mrs. Barbara Manley Brierre, the lateTheron Potter Bell III, and Mrs.Theron Potter Bell III , all of Richmond, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Geralyn Gulino served as maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Mrs. Blair Corney, Miss Fenton Crowther, Miss Madalyn Dobson, Mrs. Julie Patrick, and Mrs. Sierra Phillips.The groom's father served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Chris Abrams, Mr. Adam Berger, Mr. Jordan Fox, Mr. Jake Gordon, Mr. Brandon Van Acker, and Mr. Taylor Wilson. Mrs. Corbin Brierre Ryland and Sarah Jeanne Dobson served as readers. The groom's godson, Master Cooper Roland Ryland served as ring bearer. Miss Eliza Mae Tallman served as the flower girl. On Friday evening, the groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Commonwealth Club, followed by a welcome party on the patio.The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held on the lawn at Westover Plantation. The bride is a graduate ofThe Salisbury School in Salisbury, Maryland and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Lynchburg. She earned her Master of Science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently employed as an account executive at Charles Ryan Associates in Richmond, Virginia. The groom graduated from Woodberry Forest School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. He is currently employed as a sports anchor and reporter at ABC 7 News in Arlington, Virginia. The couple honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas and reside in Arlington, Virginia.
