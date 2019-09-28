Brooks & Taylor

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lewis Brooks of Chesterfield and Mr. and Mrs. Locke Allen Taylor Jr. of Henrico excitedly announce the engagement of their children, Katie Carden Brooks to Locke Allen Taylor III. Katie, a graduate of Virginia Wesleyan College, is a special education teacher with Chesterfield County Public Schools. Locke will graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University in December of 2019 with a degree in Homeland Security. He is also the owner of Latigo Customs. A February 2020 wedding is planned.
