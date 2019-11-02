Casey Fowler & Kyle Cubin

The marriage of Miss Casey Ricks Fowler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Wooding Fowler Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Kyle Nigel Cubin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nigel Cubin of Hampden, Massachusetts, took place on October 12, 2019 at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond. The ceremony was officiated by Mr. David P. Corrigan. The bride is the granddaughter of the Honorable and Mrs. Calvin Wooding Fowler of Richmond and Mrs. George Ricks Minshew of Wilmington, North Carolina. The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thomas Melcher of Hampden, Massachusetts, and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Cubin of Madison, Connecticut. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Mrs. Molly Dadouris of Boston, Massachusetts, served as the Matron of Honor. Braidsmaids were Ms. Allison Callahan, Ms. Caitlin Crawford, and Mrs. Cristina McElhinney, all of Boston, Mrs. Katy Marrs of New York, New York, and Mrs. Mary Mullen Ricks, of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Mr. Neil Conklin of Boston, Massachusetts, and Mr. Ian Cubin of Nashua, New Hampshire, and brother of the groom, served as the best men. Groomsmen were Mr. Nick Cubin of LaVerne, California, and brother of the groom, Mr. Calvin W. Fowler III of Richmond and brother of the bride, Mr. Matthew Lavoie of Dorchester, Massachusetts, Mr. Jonathan Summey of Austin Texas, and Mr. Blake Unis of Bloomfield, Colorado. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The Commonwealth Club. The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at The Hardshell Restaurant. Casey is a graduate of Wake Forest University where she earned a degree in Finance. She is currently employed by Suntrust Robinson Humphrey in Boston as an equity research associate. Kyle earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wake Forest University in Finance and Accountancy. He is a Director with The Rohatyn Group in Boston. The couple will honeymoon in Thailand and Vietnam in early 2020. They reside in Boston.
