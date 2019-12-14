Chesley Edmunds & Trenton Robinson

The marriage of Chesley Katherine Edmunds and Trenton Ambrose Robinson took place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City, Virginia. The Reverend Andy Nutter officiated the ceremony.Chesley is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Edmunds, Junior of Richmond, Virginia. Trenton is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Robinson of Hutchinson, Kansas. Cabell Marie Edmunds and Grace Sterling Edmunds of Richmond served as her maids of honor. Alexandra Rose Wassmer of Richmond served as her junior bridesmaid. Robert Marshall of Fayetteville, North Carolina served as Trenton's best man. Groomsmen were Matthew Suppes of Baldwin City, Kansas and Christian Smith of Woodbridge, Virginia. Ushers were Robert Webster of Caledonia, New York and Stephen Szabo of Sacramento, California. Amberlyn Hixson of Herington, Kansas was the flower girl.A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's parents was held at Tarrant's West. Following the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Upper Shirley Vineyards. Chesley graduated from University of Richmond and is employed at EAB in Richmond, Virginia. Trenton graduated from American Military University and is employed at Leap IT . After honeymooning in Italy and Morocco, the couple reside in Richmond, Virginia with their dog, Mattie.
