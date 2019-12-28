CHRISS & ROSEBRO

The Marriage of Elizabeth Cortlandt Rosebro to Matthew Philip Alevizatos Chriss took place December 22, 2018 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.The Rev. Bobby Hulme-Lippert officiated. Mr. Christopher Martin was Director of Music. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rutherford Rosebro. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Richard Henry Cardwell III and the late Mr. Cardwell, Mr. Henry Rutherford Rosebro Jr. and the late Mrs. Sheila Crabtree Cheatham, all of Richmond, VA. The Groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jeremy Alevizatos Chriss, of Lutherville,MD. He is the grandson of Mrs. Evan Alevizatos Chriss and the late Mr. Chriss, of Towson, MD, and the late Dr. and Mrs. C. Sanford Carlson Sr. of Knoxville, TN. The bride was escorted by her father. Margaret Rosebro Sprewell, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Anne Dunn, True Gregory Harrigan, Elizabeth Cooper Jessee, Charlotte Marion Lily Marsh, Brooke Lindsay Martin, Elizabeth Claiborne Mason, Kimberly Susan Patten and Laura Walker Pinney. Dr. Evan Andrew Alevizatos Chriss, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Benjamin Sumner Clarke, Peter Ryan Fallon, Andrew Ross Feinberg, Jeffrey Charles Foote, Edward George Hart IV, Joseph Everett Orloff, Harris Obrecht Peace, StephenThomas Salsbury and Alexander MasonThomas. Margaret McGurn Parkinson and Benjamin Lindsay Bruni served as scripture readers. Sylvia Wolfe Rosebro was flower girl. William Andrew Alevizatos Chriss was ring bearer. The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Country Club of Virginia. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception atThe Commonwealth Club. The bride is a graduate of Collegiate School and Virginia Tech. She is an Art Director at initiate-it in Richmond. The groom is a graduate of Gilman School and Brown University. He has earned his Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He is an associate at Hunton Andrews Kurth. The couple went on a honeymoon to Hawaii and live in Richmond, VA.
