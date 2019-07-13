Christina Nguyen & Benjamin Madlinger

The families of Christina Michon Nguyen and Benjamin Madlinger are excited to announce their recent union in marriage on June 1, 2019. The wedding was held at the Manor House at Kings Charter with a reception following at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Christina is the daughter of Michelle Nguyen of Mechanicsville and On Nguyen of Henrico. Ben is the son of Alex and Leigh Madlinger of Mechanicsville. Christina is completing her Masters degree in elementary education at VCU and looks forward to teaching at the end of the year. Ben works in woodworking and cabinetry in the Ashland area .The couple spent an enjoyable honeymoon in Italy .
