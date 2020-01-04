Claire Overstreet & Kevin 'Zack' Weir

The marriage of Claire R. Overstreet of Montpelier, VA to Dr. Kevin 'Zack' H. Weir of Chesterfield, VA took place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Ashland, VA. The bride is the daughter of Guy and Jennifer Overstreet of Montpelier, VA. The groom is the son of Colonel Donald and Brenda Weir of Chesterfield, VA. The bride graduated from Milligan College in Johnson City, TN before receiving her M.Ed from Liberty University. The groom graduated from Liberty University where he also received his M.A.T before earning his Doctorate from William & Mary. Claire and Zack currently live in Clarksville, VA, teaching in Mecklenburg and Halifax counties.

