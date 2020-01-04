Claire Overstreet & Kevin 'Zack' Weir

The marriage of Claire R. Overstreet of Montpelier, VA to Dr. Kevin 'Zack' H. Weir of Chesterfield, VA took place on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Ashland, VA. The bride is the daughter of Guy and Jennifer Overstreet of Montpelier, VA. The groom is the son of Colonel Donald and Brenda Weir of Chesterfield, VA. The bride graduated from Milligan College in Johnson City, TN before receiving her M.Ed from Liberty University. The groom graduated from Liberty University where he also received his M.A.T before earning his Doctorate from William & Mary. Claire and Zack currently live in Clarksville, VA, teaching in Mecklenburg and Halifax counties.
Most Popular
-
Times-Dispatch building in downtown Richmond sold; newspaper to remain as tenant
-
Driver attempts suicide during traffic stop for suspected DUI on Midlothian Turnpike
-
Dave Barry's Year in Review 2019: Well, that was something
-
Amazon buys 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-643-4414 option 2. You may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.