Courtney Scott & Willie Earl

The marriage of Miss Courtney Paige Scott of Charlottesville, VA, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Scott of Ashland, VA, to Mr. William Davies Earl, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Earl, all of Charlottesville, took place June 8, 2019, at Unity of Charlottesville. The Rev. Phillip Peacock officiated. The matron of honor was Mrs. Emily Arrington of Midlothian, VA, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Ginny Frederick of Middletown, MD, sister of the bride, and band friends of the bride Megan Boyd of Richmond,VA, Stefanie Ward of Norfolk, VA, Katie Ducey of Beaverdam, VA, and Melissa Gehlbach of Nashville, TN. Mr. Benjamin Earl of Charlottesville, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Kevin Scott of New York City, brother of the bride, and friends of the groom, Aaron Watson of Charlottesville, Dennis Fryer of Baltimore, MD, Kyle Patton of Charlottesville, and Michael Hopkins of Charlottesville. Readers were David Frederick, brother-in-law of the bride, and John Lanham, family friend of the groom. Soloist was Julie Nemeyer, a teacher friend of the bride. A buffet-style dinner and dancing followed at Spring Creek Golf Club in Gordonsville. The bride graduated with a master's degree from James Madison University. She is a fourth grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa County. The groom graduated from ECPI and is based in Charlottesville as an IT Helpdesk Support Specialist for Networking Solutions. The couple honeymooned in The Dominican Republic and reside in Charlottesville.
