D'Angelo & Shaia

The marriage of Miss Bridget Elizabeth Shaia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Shaia, of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Christopher Anthony D'Angelo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Victor D'Angelo, of Dublin, Ohio, took place on October 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Virginia. Bridget is the granddaughter of Mr. Harry Shaia, Jr., of Richmond, and the late Margaret Gibrall Shaia, and Mrs. Marguerite Lyons Gerraughty, of North Andover, Massachusetts, and the late Mr. William Barron Gerraughty Sr. Christopher is the grandson of Mrs. Patricia Booth McDonnell of Fairfield, Connecticut, and the late Mr. Michael Francis McDonnell, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Constantino D'Angelo Jr., formerly of Columbus, Ohio. Escorted down the aisle by her father, the bride wore a classic ballgown in a modern floral Spanish jacquard with a sweeping train and a laceedged chapel length veil. She carried a bouquet of cream and white roses, ranunculus, hydrangea, and lisianthus. Mrs. Clarisse Ashleigh Chu of Spokane Valley, Washington, was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Katherine Anne Shaia, sister of the bride, of New York, New York; Miss Courtney Meghan D'Angelo and Miss Cathleen Victoria D'Angelo, sisters of the groom, of Dublin, Ohio; Miss Molly Kate Burke of Boston, Massachusetts; Miss Sarah Caitlin Katz of Richmond; and Dr. Katelyn Hoyan Wong of Orange, Connecticut. Mrs. Hang Dinh Shaia, of Richmond, the bride's sisterin- law, and Mrs. Margaret Shaia Peixoto, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, the bride's sister, served as mistresses of ceremonies. Mr. Anderson Michael Speed of Atlanta was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Daniel Robert Cogan of San Francisco, California; Mr. Christopher Laughlin Leech of Arlington, Virginia; Mr. Ramtin Rahmani of Portland, Oregon; Mr. Nathaniel Danhart Schmucker of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Mr. Luke James Wallace, of Boston, in absentia. Mr. Matthew Philip Shaia, the bride's brother, and Mr. Nicholas Paul Peixoto, the bride's brother-in-law, were ushers. Ring bearers were Mr. Christopher Joseph Shaia and Mr. Jacob Michael Peixoto, nephews of the bride. The Nuptial Mass was celebrated by Monsignor George Sebaali, Pastor of Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Washington, D.C., Chorbishop John Faris, Pastor of St. Anthony Church in Glen Allen, and Reverend Brendan Murphy, O.P., Chaplain at Dartmouth College's Catholic Student Center, where Bridget and Chris met, in Hanover, New Hampshire.The reader was MissThienan Ho Dang of Boston. Miss Kelsey Louise Byrd of San Luis Obispo, California, and Ms. Elizabeth Anne Winkle of Anchorage, Alaska, assisted at the Sign of Peace. Misses Jessica and Nadia Harika and their father, Mr. Ghassan Harika, friends of the bride's family, were vocalists. Mr. Harry Joseph Shaia Jr. and Mr. Andrew Joseph Condlin, cousins of the bride, were altar servers. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The Commonwealth Club. Following dinner, guests danced to the music of Klaxton Brown. The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner the night before at La Grotta Ristorante in downtown Richmond. Bridget is a graduate of St. Catherine's School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Engineering Sciences and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Biomedical Engineering from Dartmouth College. Chris is a graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Economics from Dartmouth College. After a honeymoon in Malta, the couple will live in Boston, where Bridget is a healthcare consultant with Health Advances and Chris is a project manager with Shift Technology.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription