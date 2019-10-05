D'Angelo & Shaia

The marriage of Miss Bridget Elizabeth Shaia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Shaia, of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Christopher Anthony D'Angelo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Victor D'Angelo, of Dublin, Ohio, took place on October 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Virginia. Bridget is the granddaughter of Mr. Harry Shaia, Jr., of Richmond, and the late Margaret Gibrall Shaia, and Mrs. Marguerite Lyons Gerraughty, of North Andover, Massachusetts, and the late Mr. William Barron Gerraughty Sr. Christopher is the grandson of Mrs. Patricia Booth McDonnell of Fairfield, Connecticut, and the late Mr. Michael Francis McDonnell, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Constantino D'Angelo Jr., formerly of Columbus, Ohio. Escorted down the aisle by her father, the bride wore a classic ballgown in a modern floral Spanish jacquard with a sweeping train and a laceedged chapel length veil. She carried a bouquet of cream and white roses, ranunculus, hydrangea, and lisianthus. Mrs. Clarisse Ashleigh Chu of Spokane Valley, Washington, was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Katherine Anne Shaia, sister of the bride, of New York, New York; Miss Courtney Meghan D'Angelo and Miss Cathleen Victoria D'Angelo, sisters of the groom, of Dublin, Ohio; Miss Molly Kate Burke of Boston, Massachusetts; Miss Sarah Caitlin Katz of Richmond; and Dr. Katelyn Hoyan Wong of Orange, Connecticut. Mrs. Hang Dinh Shaia, of Richmond, the bride's sisterin- law, and Mrs. Margaret Shaia Peixoto, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, the bride's sister, served as mistresses of ceremonies. Mr. Anderson Michael Speed of Atlanta was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Daniel Robert Cogan of San Francisco, California; Mr. Christopher Laughlin Leech of Arlington, Virginia; Mr. Ramtin Rahmani of Portland, Oregon; Mr. Nathaniel Danhart Schmucker of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Mr. Luke James Wallace, of Boston, in absentia. Mr. Matthew Philip Shaia, the bride's brother, and Mr. Nicholas Paul Peixoto, the bride's brother-in-law, were ushers. Ring bearers were Mr. Christopher Joseph Shaia and Mr. Jacob Michael Peixoto, nephews of the bride. The Nuptial Mass was celebrated by Monsignor George Sebaali, Pastor of Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Washington, D.C., Chorbishop John Faris, Pastor of St. Anthony Church in Glen Allen, and Reverend Brendan Murphy, O.P., Chaplain at Dartmouth College's Catholic Student Center, where Bridget and Chris met, in Hanover, New Hampshire.The reader was MissThienan Ho Dang of Boston. Miss Kelsey Louise Byrd of San Luis Obispo, California, and Ms. Elizabeth Anne Winkle of Anchorage, Alaska, assisted at the Sign of Peace. Misses Jessica and Nadia Harika and their father, Mr. Ghassan Harika, friends of the bride's family, were vocalists. Mr. Harry Joseph Shaia Jr. and Mr. Andrew Joseph Condlin, cousins of the bride, were altar servers. The reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held at The Commonwealth Club. Following dinner, guests danced to the music of Klaxton Brown. The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner the night before at La Grotta Ristorante in downtown Richmond. Bridget is a graduate of St. Catherine's School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Engineering Sciences and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Biomedical Engineering from Dartmouth College. Chris is a graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Economics from Dartmouth College. After a honeymoon in Malta, the couple will live in Boston, where Bridget is a healthcare consultant with Health Advances and Chris is a project manager with Shift Technology.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.