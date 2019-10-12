Deacon & Frediani

The marriage of Catherine Lillian Frediani, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Raymond Frediani of Richmond, Virginia, and Barrett William Deacon, son of Mrs. Felix Elbert Deacon III and the late Mr. Deacon of Richmond, Virginia, took place on Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond.The Reverends Dr. John Fleming McCard and Dr. Dennis M. Campbell officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Augustine Claiborne Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, and Mrs. Raymond Reno Frediani and the late Mr. Frediani of Roseville, California.The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Gilchrist Barrett of Lexington, Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Felix Elbert Deacon Jr. of Richmond, Virginia. The bride was escorted by her father, and given in marriage by her parents. Miss Virginia Alston Frediani of Washington, D.C., sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Evangeline Alice Blaiklock of London, England, Miss Marian Taylor Claiborne of New York, New York, Miss Sarah Grice Claiborne of Los Angeles, California, Miss Rebecca Gilchrist Deacon of Sylvania, Ohio, sister of the groom, Miss Leah Holt Dodson of Washington, D.C., Miss Lauren Alison Hunter of Washington, D.C., Miss Elizabeth Carter Luke of New York, New York, Mrs. Margaret Ranger Manasia of Jersey City, New Jersey, Miss Charlotte HeldmanThomas of Austin, Texas, Miss Jane de Shields Whitaker of New York, New York, and Miss Parke Minton Whitley of Charlottesville, Virginia. Mr. Landon Russell Wyatt IV of Washington, D.C., served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr.Thomas Rutherfoord Brown Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Taylor Carlyle Bryant of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Bruce Cameron Cann Jr. of Asheville, North Carolina,Mr. Barbour Thornton Farinholt Jr. of New York, New York, Mr. James Frederick Frazier of Greenville, South Carolina, Mr. David Christian Frediani of Arlington, Virginia, brother of the bride, Mr. John Joseph Owens of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Mr. Austin Baker Pace of Washington, D.C., Mr. Ross Williams Pope of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mr. Curtis Howe Springer IV of Raleigh, North Carolina. Miss Emma Catherine Kellum and Mrs. Mary Hadley Williams Wyatt, both from Washington, D.C., served as readers. Master Francis Claiborne Johnston served as the ring bearer. Miss Virginia Archer Johnston and Miss Jane Spotswood Johnston served as flower girls.The greeters were Barbara Cabell Claiborne, Maria Harrison Claiborne, and Sarah Rebecca Lee Fisher. The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's mother, was held at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.The wedding reception, hosted by the bride's parents, was held atThe Country Club of Virginia, Westhampton. The bride is a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University. She is currently a consultant with Willis Towers Watson in Washington, D.C. She was a sponsor of the Bal du Bois and was presented at the Richmond German in 2013. The groom graduated from Woodberry Forest School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina State University. He is currently a Vice President at United Bank in Washington, D.C. The couple reside in Washington, D.C.
