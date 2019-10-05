Elena Gardiner & Channing Poole

The marriage of Elena Gardiner and Channing Poole took place October 6, 2018 at Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville, Virginia.Elena is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coleman and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gardiner. Channing is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Poole.

