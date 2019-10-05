Elena Gardiner & Channing Poole

The marriage of Elena Gardiner and Channing Poole took place October 6, 2018 at Holy Comforter Catholic Church in Charlottesville, Virginia.Elena is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Coleman and Mr. and Mrs. Edward Gardiner. Channing is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Poole.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Chesterfield GOP kicks Sen. Amanda Chase out of the county party
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
Place Announcements
Submit your engagement or wedding announcement here and share your news with Richmond Times-Dispatch readers in print and online. Click here to submit your announcement.
If you have questions, email us or give us a call at 804-649-6825. you may also want to check out our step-by-step guide for submitting announcements.
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
804-539-2995 Commercial Landscaping & power washing. Mobile detail service 3 or more veh…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.