Elizabeth Buoyer & Patrick Markham

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Hardy Buoyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Duncan Buoyer of Richmond, Virginia to Mr. Patrick Adrian Markham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Francis Markham of Birmingham, Alabama took place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. The Reverend Dr. John McCard officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Worth Duderstadt of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and her late husband Mr. Richard Boone Felner, and Mr. Clayton Howell Buoyer and his late wife, Mrs. Janet Cornwell Buoyer, of Raeford, North Carolina. Mr. Markham is the grandson of Mrs. Lou Brown Jewell of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and her late husband Mr. Worley Adrian Brown, and Mrs. William James Markham, of Atlanta, Georgia and the late Mr. Markham. The bride was escorted by her father. Miss Mary Frances Buoyer of Austin Texas, sister of the bride, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Kate Fitzmaurice of Dallas, Texas, Miss Anne Garland of Richmond, Virginia, Mrs. Jamie Stroder of Atlanta, Georgia, Mrs. Marie Duncan of Atlanta, Georgia, and Miss Lucia Huddleston of Austin, Texas. Mr. Drew Milton of Newport Beach, California served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Mr. John Buoyer, brother of the bride, of Washington, DC, Mr. David Grigsby of Concord, North Carolina, Mr. Jason Pierce of Birmingham, Alabama, Mr. Dustin Taylor of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and Mr. AJ Weiner of Newport Beach, California. Mrs. Frances McDermott, aunt of the bride, and Mr. Matthew Markham, cousin of the groom, served as lectors. Greeters at the church were Miss Emily McDermott and Mr. William McDermott, cousins of the bride, and Mr. Mark Snoddy. The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner and welcome party at the Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at the Commonwealth Club. Elizabeth is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is Management Consultant with CapTech. Patrick is a graduate of Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama and Auburn University. He is a Category Manager in Procurement with WestRock. Following a honeymoon to the island of Kauai in Hawaii, they will reside in Atlanta, Georgia.
