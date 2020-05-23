Elizabeth Mitchell & Andrew Godwin

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Tinley Mitchell, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Edgar Mitchell III of Richmond to Mr. Andrew Winston Godwin of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Thomas Godwin, Sr. of Greer, South Carolina, took place on May 23, 2020 at the bride's home in a private ceremony with family. The bride was given away by her father. The Rev. Dr. Jon David Payne of Christ Church Presbyterian, Charleston, South Carolina officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Charles Hampton Brown Jr. and the late Mr. Brown of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mrs. Robert Edgar Mitchell Jr. and the late Dr. Mitchell of Richmond. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Thomas Howard Hennessee and the late Mr. Hennessee of Cheraw, South Carolina, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Winston Yuvawn Godwin Sr. of Cheraw. Miss Carly Addison Reagan Hayes served the bride as maid of honor. Attendants were Miss Kathryn Caroline Godwin and Miss Emily Rachel Godwin, sisters of the groom, Miss Elizabeth Grace Kastelein, Miss Laura Nicole Courtney, Miss Kara Noelle Gregory, Miss Clara Genevieve Musselman, and Miss Lydia Elizabeth Stocks. Mr. Roger Thomas Godwin Sr. served his son as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Roger Thomas Godwin Jr., brother of the groom, Mr. John Owens Bumgardner, Mr. John Ashton Durant, Mr. Maxwell Nelson Kendall, Mr. Matthew James Reichel, Mr. Matthew Ryan Stalnaker, and Mr. Christopher Martin Tiller. The bride's brothers Mr. Robert Edgar Mitchell IV and Mr. Charles Gardner Mitchell served as ushers.Mrs. Godwin is a graduate of Veritas School; she received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the College of Charleston. She will be an upper elementary teacher of English Language Arts at Meeting Street Elementary-Burns in Charleston. Mr. Godwin is a graduate of Riverside High School in Greer; he received a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a Master of Professional Accountancy from Clemson University. He is a Certified Public Accountant with Sherman Capital Markets, L.L.C. in Charleston. The couple will reside in Mount Pleasant. They hope to celebrate with friends at a later reception.
