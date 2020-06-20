Elizabeth Russ & Austin Bayer

The marriage of Miss Elizabeth Caroline MariAnn Davis Russ, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Ronald Russ of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Austin Christopher Bayer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Craig-Steven Bayer of Williamsburg, Virginia, took place Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. The Rev. Gary D. Jones officiated. The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Roy Davis, formerly of Richmond, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilson S. Russ, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, and Lakeland, Florida. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Jeanne McGee and the late Mr. Harold McGee of Williamsburg and Shelter Island, New York, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Bechard of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Mr. and Mrs. Hans Bayer of Plainville, Connecticut.The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The maid of honor was Miss Mirin Ellen Park of New York, New York. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Kaitlyn Eudailey Evensen of El Paso, Texas, Mrs. Nansis Marisela Hayek and Ms. Jenika Mercedes McCrayer, both of New York, Miss Virginia Swift Varland of Chicago, Illinois, and Miss Kaitlin Hayward Vida of Richmond, niece of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Miss Avery Marie Bayer and Miss Braylyn Violet Bayer of Pinehurst, Idaho, cousins of the groom. Flower girls were Miss Madison Kathryn Stipes of Suffolk, Virginia, and Miss Lila Mayr of Williamsburg.The best man was Mr. Marshall Lee Stipes of Suffolk. Groomsmen were Mr. Creighton Steven Bayer and Mr. Kellen Craig Bayer of Williamsburg, brothers of the groom, Mr. William Jonathan Ronald Davis Russ of Richmond, brother of the bride, Mr. Benjamin James Bradshaw of Dallas, Texas, and Mr. Thomas Clayton Evensen of El Paso. Ushers were Mr. Parker Harrison Vida and Mr. Spencer Henry Vida of Richmond, nephews of the bride. Ring bearer was Master Bryant Carter Stipes.Readers were Mrs. Amanda Leigh Stipes of Suffolk, Ms. Sarah Osman Lesley of Arlington, Virginia, and Miss Anna Catherine McCulla of Warrenton, Virginia, friends of the bride and groom. Mistress of ceremonies was Mrs. Kimberli Russ Vida of Richmond, sister of the bride.The rehearsal dinner was held at Buckhead's. The reception following the ceremony was held at the Country Club of Virginia, James River.The couple reside in Yorktown, Virginia.
