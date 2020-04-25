Featherston & Lane

The marriage of Miss elizabeth Franklin Lane to Mr. Matthew James Featherston took place on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Clover Forest Plantation in Goochland, Virginia.The reception, hosted by the bride's family, immediately followed. The Reverend Stan Grant of Clover hill assembly of God in Midlothian, where the couple attends church officiated at the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. tracy Lane of Powhatan. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lane of hanover and Mrs. Mary Sue Mann and the late Mr. Robert Mann of amelia.The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom's family, was held at tanglewood Ordinary in Goochland. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Featherston of Powhatan. he is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Featherston, as well as Mrs. Frances adams and the late Mr.wilbur adams, all of Powhatan. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Catherine James, friend of the bride, served as the maid of honor. Michael Featherston, brother of the groom, served as the best man. a gift from the bride's family to the newly married couple was an overnight stay at the Jefferson hotel.The couple honeymooned at Canta Punta. The bride is employed as a Surgical First assistant in the operating room of Johnstonwillis hospital.The groom is the co-owner of Featherston Grading Plus.The couple resides in Powhatan.
