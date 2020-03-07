Fletcher & Hargrove

The marriage of Oriana Elizabeth Hargrove, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank DuVal Hargrove Jr. of Ashland, Virginia, and Douglas Daniel Fletcher Jr., son of Drs. Isabella Maria Picciotti and Douglas Daniel Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, took place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Virginia House in Richmond.The Reverend Dorothy McNeer O'Quinn officiated.The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her parents. The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs.Thomas Edward Hall Jr. and the late Mr. Hall of Richmond, and the Honorable Frank DuVal Hargrove Sr. and the late Mrs. Hargrove of Beaverdam, Virginia.The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Douglas Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Romulus Augustus Picciotti of McLean, Virginia.The attendants were sister-inlaw of the groom, Alexa Papas Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and sister of the bride, Sarah Fallin Hargrove of Richmond, who served as maid of honor. Groomsmen were brother of the bride, Frank DuVal Hargrove III of Richmond, and brothers of the groom, Gregory Vincent Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Rudyard Fletcher, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who served as best man.The reader wasThomas Edward Hall III, uncle of the bride. A rehearsal dinner hosted by the groom's parents was held at La Grotta Ristorante.The wedding reception hosted by the bride's parents was held at Virginia House. Following the reception the groom's parents hosted a party atThe Graduate Hotel. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and the University of Virginia, earning degrees in French and Commerce. She received her Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School. She is a healthcare consultant with Cognizant. The groom graduated from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the University of Virginia where he earned a degree in Commerce, a minor degree in Mathematics, and a Master of Science in Accounting. He is currently pursuing a Master of Data Science at the University of California, Berkeley. He is a Senior Financial Engineer at Fannie Mae in Washington D.C. The couple honeymooned in Italy.They reside in Washington, D.C.
