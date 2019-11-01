Sarah McCall Hedgecock and Daniel Christopher Fletcher were married November 3, 2018, at Broadway Presbyterian Church in New York City. The Rev. Chris Shelton presided over the exchange of vows.
Sarah is the daughter of Sally Adams and George Nelson of Colonial Beach, Virginia, and Richard and Belinda Hedgecock of Indianapolis, Indiana. Daniel is the son of Paul and Jane Fletcher of Richmond, Virginia.
Emile Adams of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the bride's sister, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kendall Harper of Houston, Texas, Celia Leewood of Fullerton, California, and Katie Knorr of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Christopher Troein of Boston, Massachusetts, served as best man.
Groom's attendants were Jonathan Yergler and Kyle Wass of New York City, New York, and Kierstin Lundell-Smith of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Katie Fletcher McGinley, Daniel's sister, and Will Inman, Sarah's brother, were honorary ushers, and Sarah's sister, Haley Hedgecock, shared a scripture reading. Teresa McGinley and Margaret McGinley, nieces of the groom, were flower girls. Ambrose McGinley, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer. The wedding music was provided by the Tim Chernikoff Jazz Trio.
The groom's parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Le Monde, a French bistro on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The reception was held in the Rare Book Room of the fabled Strand Bookstore in Manhattan. The guests enjoyed dinner and dancing to the music provided by DJ Kirk Hamm. The couple departed the reception in a vintage New York taxi. They enjoyed a "minimoon" in Québec City in November and a honeymoon in New Orleans in January. Daniel and Sarah reside in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan with their cat, Toast.
Daniel is a graduate of St. Christopher's School. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Princeton University and a Master's degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a Project Engineer with the engineering firm VIATechnik. Sarah graduated from Edison High School in Tulsa and received a Bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University, where the couple met. She has a Master's Degree from Columbia University and is pursuing a Doctorate in Religious Studies at Columbia.
